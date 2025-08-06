Russia is deeply disappointed with unfair and anti-democratic verdict of the Court of BiH against the President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and it will use all available political means to prevent the escalation of tensions in Bosnia and Herzegovina, which are being provoked by the West.

Russia resolutely expresses its support for the legitimate authorities of the Republika Srpska, whose efforts are aimed at protecting its own constitutional status in accordance with the Dayton Agreement and the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and equality of the three constituent peoples and two entities, with the broad powers established therein, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

She stated that Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that the criminal prosecution of the legally elected President of Republika Srpska was ordered by forces that have no connection not only with the Greek goddess of justice Themis, but also with BiH itself.

Zakharova said that this is aimed solely at removing from the political scene a leader who consistently resists Western neocolonialism, and recalled that Dodik is essentially being accused of conscientiously performing his duties in accordance with the Constitution of Republika Srpska.

She pointed out that the dissatisfaction was caused by Dodik’s refusal to comply with the pseudo-law “passed” by the unelected impostor Christian Schmidt, who poses as the “high representative” in BiH, but is actually the so-called useful idiot of Berlin and London, who stubbornly continue to consider Bosnia and Herzegovina their protectorate.

She added that Moscow is starting from the obvious fact that there has been no high representative in BiH since 2021, that Christian Schmidt is a usurper, and that his candidacy has not received approval from the UN Security Council.

Zakharova stressed that Schmidt’s “decisions” are contrary to democratic principles of legality, the rule of law and are legally null and void, as are the court rulings based on them.

“They cause enormous damage to the legal and political system of BiH, the dialogue within BiH and the post-conflict problem-solving process as a whole,” she said.

Zakharova emphasizes that Russia, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a guarantor of the Dayton Agreement, intends to use all available political means to prevent the escalation of tensions in BiH, provoked by the West, and to minimize threats to interethnic dialogue, peace and stability in the country and the region.

“We call on all parties to restore an atmosphere of mutual understanding and cooperation among the peoples of BiH,” Zakharova stressed.

