Most People In BiH Work Jobs That Are On The Path To Disappearing

According to estimates, around 170 million new jobs will be created globally, while 92 million will disappear, resulting in a net increase in employment of 78 million jobs, or seven percent compared to the current situation.
Who is dying out, and who is growing
Among the most in-demand occupations in the next five years will be those related to technology; Big Data Specialists, FinTech Engineers, AI and Machine Learning Specialists, and Software and Applications Developers. The report notes that companies are already recognizing changes in the labor market and are beginning to adapt their operations.
The reason why security management specialists are among the five fastest-growing occupations until 2030 lies not only in technological development but also in geopolitical events. To this occupation should certainly be added information security analysts, who will be among the 15 most in-demand occupations, as well as jobs related to the green and energy transition – specialists for autonomous and electric vehicles, environmental protection engineers, and renewable energy engineers. The increasingly widespread application of technologies for the production, storage, and distribution of energy, together with other technological innovations, further contributes to the growth of these occupations.
On the other hand, respondents expect that demand will fall fastest for various administrative jobs, such as cashiers and sales clerks, administrative assistants and secretaries, as well as for workers in print shops, and accountants and auditors. The main reasons for this decline are the expansion of digital access, advances in AI and information processing technologies, as well as the increasingly frequent use of robots and autonomous systems. To all the aforementioned should be added, as a factor influencing the extinction and decline in demand for administrative jobs, the aging and shrinking of the working-age population, as well as slower economic growth. Estimates are that, in addition to those mentioned, in the coming years the following jobs will either completely or partially cease to exist, but in any case, most likely will not exist in this form and volume: bank clerks, postal employees, conductors in public transportation, telemarketers, claims adjusters, workers in insurance and tourism, and even lawyers…
AI is expected to open 11 million new jobs
The development of AI and information processing technologies by 2030 is expected to open 11 million new jobs, while nine million existing ones will be eliminated. Jobs that include advanced data management, algorithmic decision-making, and AI optimization are among the fastest-growing occupations.
Unlike the previous two trends, robotics and autonomous systems bring a clearer negative picture. It is expected that these systems will cause a net loss of five million jobs by 2030, as more and more industries automate physical and repetitive tasks, Forbes writes.
Source: sarajevotimes.com