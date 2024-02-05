Mostar and Belgrade to be connected after 33 Years

Air Serbia has scheduled and put on sale its new service between Belgrade and Mostar, which will mark the resumption of flights between the two cities after 33 years.

As previously reported, operations will be maintained three times per week, on Mondays, Fridays, and Sundays, starting April 15. A wet-leased 88-seat Embraer E175 aircraft operated on Air Serbia’s behalf by Marathon Airlines will be deployed on the route. Further flight details can be found here.

The new service is a result of a public call by local authorities in Mostar offering subsidies for the launch of new flights to the city.

Air Serbia’s CEO, Jiri Marek, said, “We are confident that this route will be beneficial to passengers, and have a positive impact on economic and industrial growth, facilitating cultural exchange, and contributing to even better cooperation in the Western Balkans. By adding Mostar to our network, we will be flying to a total of seventeen cities in the former Yugoslavia, thus connecting the region, via Belgrade, to destinations across Europe, North America, and Asia offered by Air Serbia”, EX Yu Aviation news reports.

Source: sarajevotimes.com