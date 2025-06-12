Motion to Detain Miličević, Dubravac, and Jašarević Rejected

The Banja Luka District Court has rejected the motion by the Republika Srpska Prosecutor’s Office to order custody for SDS President and Mayor of Teslić Milan Miličević, Teslić City Assembly councilor Mehmed Dubravac — both suspected of influence peddling — and councilor Meša Jašarević, suspected of taking bribes, and imposed precautionary measures instead.

The District Court stated that the suspects, referred to by their initials, were prohibited from meeting and communicating with each other, as well as with individuals who are to be questioned as witnesses.

The suspects were warned that they are required to comply with the imposed precautionary measures and that violating them may result in being placed in custody.

The precautionary measures will be enforced by the Doboj Police Administration and the Teslić Police Station.

The court stated that these measures take effect immediately and will remain in force as long as necessary or until a different court decision is made. A competent judge will review the necessity of maintaining the measures every two months.

The Republic Public Prosecutor’s Office had earlier proposed a one-month detention for Miličević, Dubravac and Jašarević.

They were brought in yesterday to the Republic Public Prosecutor’s Office, where they gave statements.

Members of the Criminal Police Administration of the Republika Srpska Ministry of Internal Affairs searched the premises of the City Administration in Teslić on Monday, June 9, following searches previously conducted at the residences of Miličević, Jašarević and Dubravac.

The Republic Public Prosecutor’s Office had earlier stated that during the searches, approximately BAM 400,000 was found in the possession of M.M. and around BAM 50,000 was found in the possession of M.D.

