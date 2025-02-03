Musk: “USAID is a Criminal Organization. Time to die”

Elon Musk, a member of the United States Government Efficiency Team, has declared that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is a criminal organization.

“USAID is a criminal organization. Time to die,” Musk wrote on the social network “X”.

On January 24, the State Department decided to freeze the allocation of funds for almost all American foreign aid for 90 days, and this decision also applied to the work of USAID.

After that, it was announced that US President Donald Trump and his team intend to place USAID under the control of the State Department, which would mean that the agency would no longer have autonomy in making decisions.

