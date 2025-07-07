My Big Fat… Serbian Wedding (Photo)

In Washington, Serbian Tatjana Rajić and American Christopher Rowe found a shared path through their Orthodox faith, blending tradition, love, and family in a unique wedding that brought together friends from both sides of the Atlantic.

Tatjana’s mother, Drina Vlastelić Rajić, is the head of the Representation of the Republic of Srpska in Washington. In a city where cultures meet and stories intertwine, an unforgettable celebration took place at the Serbian Orthodox Church of Saints Peter and Paul.

Tatjana Rajić, originally from the former Yugoslavia, and Christopher Rowe, an American, exchanged vows before God and the people they love. The ceremony was led by Father Vasilije Vranić, priest of the Serbian Orthodox Church, who has known the couple for years and blessed their marriage with warmth and sincerity.

Guests traveled from all across the United States — Kentucky, Texas, Illinois, Florida, Arizona, Michigan, Maryland, New York, Mississippi, Virginia, Massachusetts, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin — as well as from Russia, Republika Srpska, and Serbia, eager to celebrate Tatjana and Christopher’s big day.

Among the guests was Svetlana Horvat, widely known as the “First Lady of Serbian Fashion” and the president of Serbia Fashion Week. Alan Smith served as the Stari Svat, an honorary role deeply rooted in Serbian wedding tradition, symbolizing family ties and respect. His connection to Serbian culture runs deep, thanks to his wife, Marija Živanović Smith — a woman of remarkable energy and achievement, and proud recipient of Serbia’s Gold Medal for Merit. Marija was the wedding’s godmother.

At the heart of the celebration were Tatjana’s family and friends, led by her mother, Drina Vlastelić Rajić, who dedicates herself to building connections between her homeland and the United States, both personally and professionally.

Source: diplomacyandcommerce.rs