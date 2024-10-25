National Geographic Travel Readers’ Choice: Sarajevo is the best World Destination for 2025.

The capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo, has been officially declared the best destination in the world as chosen by the readers of National Geographic Travel magazine.

“It’s official: Sarajevo is our reader’s choice winner for 2025,” they wrote on the Instagram page of National Geographic Travel.

It’s the Best of the World 2025 list, which brings must-visit destinations in the coming year, hand-picked by researchers, photographers and editors of National Geographic.

Among the 25 world destinations is the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which National Geographic states continues to inspire curious travelers from all over the world, and it is no wonder that it convincingly won this year’s readers’ choice.

“Sarajevo’s centuries-old history is woven into its natural beauties, such as the Miljacka River, which flows under more than a dozen bridges, including the Latin bridge and the Skenderija pedestrian bridge built from the same materials as the Eiffel Tower according to local lore,” according to the National Geographic website.

As they went on to point out, history buffs can pay tribute to the city’s resilience by visiting landmarks like the Rescue Tunnel.

They also touched on wine varieties from all over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Wine lovers can try the famous local varieties Žilavka, Blatina or Vranac. Adventurers can go river rafting, alpine skiing or hike to one of the most magnificent European waterfalls”, according to the National Geographic announcement for a visit to Sarajevo and Bosnia and Herzegovina.