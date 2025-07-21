Nature Park Blidinje – Untouched Beauty Of Herzegovina In The Heart Of The Dinaric Alps

Due to its geomorphological features and the richness of plant and animal life, Blidinje was declared a nature park in 1995. Blidinje Lake is a geomorphological natural monument after which the area was named.

The largest mountain lake in BiH, Blidinje Lake, located at the bottom of Dugo Polje at 1.184 meters above sea level, is visited by domestic and foreign tourists.

Blidinje Lake is primarily fed by melting snow from the surrounding mountains, Vran and Cvrsnica.

In summer, a large portion of the water from Blidinje Lake disappears into sinkholes, causing the lake’s water level to drop significantly. It is home to numerous families of chub, minnow, nase, and California trout. Alongside the lake stretches Dugo Polje, which today is used for grazing, and to a lesser extent for cultivation, although in the past it was the other way around.

The most well-known landmarks of the park, in addition to the lake, include rich archaeological sites, with the necropolis of 150 stecci in Dugo Polje standing out in particular, which was granted the status of National Monument of BiH in January 2004.

Among the cultural sites worth mentioning is the Franciscan monastery, located at the foot of the Plocno peak at 2.228 meters above sea level, in a place called Masna Luka, which also houses an art gallery.