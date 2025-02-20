Nelt Group Invests €1.6 Million in BiH

The strategic investment underscores Nelt’s commitment to modernising logistics infrastructure in the Balkans, strengthening supply chains across the region.

Nelt Group, one of the leading business systems in the Adria region, has invested €1.6 million in expanding its regional distribution centre in Bijeljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This significant move is part of a broader €100 million initiative aimed at modernising logistics infrastructure and embracing cutting-edge technology across Southeast Europe and Zambia.

The expansion, which began in June 2024, has increased the facility’s storage capacity to 2,065 square meters and 2,196 pallet positions.

The newly developed space features two climate-controlled zones maintaining temperatures between 10-20°C and boasts a 12-meter storage height.

Suzana Sikimić, Executive Director of Nelt Group for the Bosnian market, stated that further development of the company’s logistics operations was a strategic focus. She emphasized that these capital investments were crucial for enhancing business processes and improving the entire supply chain in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

With operations in Banja Luka, Bijeljina, and cross-docks in Bihać, Mostar, and Tuzla, Nelt is firmly entrenched in the region, serving major clients like Mondelez, Arla, and Philips.

Source: connectingregion.com