NEW CULTURAL CENTER COMING SOON TO THE HEART OF BANJALUKA

The largest city in Republika Srpska is soon to open a new cultural center, the first in a century, located in the historic Milanović house in the heart of Banjaluka.

“We have restored the oldest building in the center of our city. This will be the first cultural center in Banjaluka in a hundred years,” announced Mayor Draško Stanivuković.

He added that the Milanović house will soon become a new cultural hub in the city center. Alongside the restoration of the building, there is active work on developing the concept for this new cultural institution.

The building, with a surface area of approximately 2,500 square meters, will be available to artists and creatives.

The four-story structure will offer four different types of spaces, providing room for those involved in music, visual arts, film, multimedia, and other creative activities.

The mayor previously emphasized that this space will complement and expand the capacities of the current Banski Dvor Cultural Center, and he highlighted that once the renovation is complete, the Milanović house will become a source of pride for all citizens of Banjaluka.

This project is being realized in collaboration with the Government of Republika Srpska.

Source: seesrpska.com