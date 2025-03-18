New Infrastructure Projects for Republika Srpska

The Republic of Srpska is investing in its future with a range of infrastructure projects, including the redevelopment of Jahorina, Banja Luka Airport upgrades, and new police facilities.

In a strategic move to bolster infrastructure across Republika Srpska, the local government has approved funding for five major projects, adding to a growing list of initiatives aimed at revitalizing the region.

The total budget allocation for 2025 has been set at 77.57 million BAM, with key projects such as the reconstruction of the “Dom Partizan” on Jahorina, which will receive a significant 26.27 million BAM.

Further investments include 1.5 million BAM for the third phase of the University of East Sarajevo’s Rectorate and Music Academy, along with 1.5 million BAM earmarked for a new police station in Srpce.

Banja Luka’s airport will also see improvements, with 2.3 million BAM allocated for urgent repairs to its runway and related technical work.

A further 1.6 million BAM is set aside for the construction of a vital road in the Igrista region, marking a major step in the region’s ongoing modernization efforts.

This ambitious program is poised to reshape key infrastructure and provide lasting benefits for the people of Republika Srpska.

Photo: teleporter.rs

Source: connectingregion.com