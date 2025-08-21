New Prime Minister Candidate to Be Announced Within Two Days

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik said that a significant number of key people will remain in the new government and that the name of the candidate for the new prime minister could be known tomorrow or the day after.

Dodik added that consultations were held at yesterday’s meeting of the ruling coalition.

“The new government is not the main issue; it is a matter in transition. I don’t see why this story is being blown up in public as something important,” Dodik said in response to reporters’ questions in Banja Luka.

He added that a month ago, it was announced that the formation of a new national unity government would be pursued, and it was already known at the time that certain transitions would occur.

“This is a routine transition without any institutional ruptures. Tomorrow we have a special session of the National Assembly, which will decide, and likely accept the resignation of the Prime Minister. After that, conditions will be created to propose a prime minister designate and form the new government; all of this will be done quickly. We move forward; this issue will no longer exist in 10 days,” Dodik emphasized.

He emphasized that Republika Srpska is carrying out a process that is highly turbulent in any state or community, the transition of the government from one form to another, without any upheaval.

“There is the will, the majority,” Dodik said, adding that the opposition has not agreed to participate.

Republika Srpska Prime Minister Radovan Višković stated on Monday, August 18, that he had submitted his resignation and that a new government would be elected. The National Assembly of Republika Srpska is expected to consider Višković’s resignation tomorrow at a special session.

Source: srna.rs