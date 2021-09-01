New School year begins Today in most Parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina

The new school year begins today in most of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In Republika Srpska, all primary and secondary school students, in accordance with the decisions of the RS Ministry of Education, return to school. At the same time, the Federal Ministry of Education and Science announced that the new school year begins today in Tuzla, Zenica-Doboj and Bosnia-Podrinje, and Sarajevo Canton.

Classes will begin on September 6 in Una-Sana, Posavina, Central Bosnia, Herzegovina-Neretva, West Herzegovina and Canton 10.

In all cantons, it is planned to hold classes in classrooms, according to the regular curriculum, with respect for epidemiological orders and recommendations, the Federal Ministry of Education and Science stated in the press release.

Source: sarajevotimes.com