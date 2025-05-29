New U.S. Administration Shows Understanding of Core Issues in BiH

Serb Member and Chairwoman of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović has stated this evening that awareness is growing within the new U.S. administration about the real, core issues in BiH, emphasizing that it is unacceptable for a country claiming to be democratic and sovereign to have an unappointed foreigner who believes he can impose laws.

Cvijanović has noted that during previous diplomatic engagements, she had heard many positive messages, even from the most stubborn interlocutors, who now seem to understand what the real formula for coexistence in BiH should be.

“I believe it was my role to communicate that. This issue has remained unresolved for years, but I am encouraged by the fact that there are those who carefully take note and understand that these matters are inconsistent with what a modern state should be,” Cvijanović explained.

She has stated that certain representatives of U.S. institutions had followed the address at the UN Security Council, indicating that there is also growing awareness there of the anomalies and deviations that need to be addressed.

According to her, each address by the BiH Presidency members demonstrates how divergent their views are.

“But it’s not a bad thing to show that, because the outside world, which harbors illusions about how to build a state, perhaps needs to see the real picture of what BiH is,” Cvijanović told RTRS.

She reiterated that the problems in BiH stem from unlawful, unconstitutional, and non-Dayton activities by unelected foreigners who assume the right to act above parliament, who believe they can instrumentalize the judiciary to target their political opponents.

“These are issues I will always point to, because they are clear anomalies, preventing us from functioning as a normal country where we make our own decisions, vote at the elections, which are legitimate and natural form of political elimination,” Cvijanović emphasized.

What we are seeing instead, she added, are artificial eliminations imposed through high representatives who were never granted legal or the Dayton-based authority to do so.

“By pointing out these anomalies caused by foreign interference, I consistently call for dialogue and emphasize that issues must be resolved within local institutions that will include everyone,” Cvijanović said.

Many U.S. officials, she added, describe the current state of affairs as a “cancel culture”- if you can’t defeat someone in elections, then you eliminate them through the judiciary or some other means, which she called unacceptable.

Cvijanović has stressed that her arguments are gaining base within the framework of the new U.S. policy.

“We don’t ask for favoritism – we just want a fair approach toward everyone. That would correct all the consequences of the anomalies created by various foreigners here,” she said.

She has added that these anomalies have led to the current problems, pointing out that illegal foreign interventions have emboldened the entire political structure within the Bosniak community, which sees these mechanisms as tools for confronting Serbs, Croats, or for building a state suited only to their interests.

“More and more people understand that it is a deviation to have, 30 years after the war, a foreigner with no accountability to the citizens, the economy, or the future, imposing harmful decisions,” Cvijanović added.

Those decisions, she reminded, have each time triggered serious internal debate, deep political crisis, and ultimately, a long-running constitutional-political crisis.

“A state is not built by a foreigner coming in, changing the law, and sanctioning a politician they don’t like. A state is built through sitting down, engaging in dialogue, forming strategies and plans, and acting through institutions,” Cvijanović said.

She concluded by noting that more and more interlocutors are willing to engage on these matters.

“Awareness is growing. I believe we are at the beginning of a process that will set things in proper order,” Cvijanović concluded.

Source: srna.rs