Nikola Jokić Ranked as the Most Valuable Player of the Playoffs

Serbian basketball player and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić is currently at the top of the list of the most valuable players in the ongoing NBA playoffs, averaging 26.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 8.1 assists.

With an overall rating of 27.04, the Serbian star statistically dominates all key categories compared to other players whose teams are still in the race for the championship ring.

Trailing Jokić are Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, with a rating of 26.95, and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks, with 25.31.

Jokić’s main rival for the regular season MVP award, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder, ranks fourth with an overall rating of 24.84.

The Oklahoma star is averaging 28 points in the playoffs but has significantly lower numbers than Jokić in rebounds /6.6/ and assists /6.7/.

Oklahoma currently leads the Western Conference semifinal series against Denver 3:2.

