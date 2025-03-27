No Major River Outflows in Republika Srpska Despite Heavy Rainfall

There have been no major river outflows in the territory of Republika Srpska due to heavy rainfall, the acting director of the Republic Civil Protection Administration Boris Trninić told SRNA.

Trninić emphasized that the focus is on the cities of Banja Luka and Doboj and that they are monitoring the water levels of the Vrbas and Bosna rivers. However, for now, there is no danger of them overflowing, including their tributaries.

He emphasized that it is fortunate that there is no rainfall in neighboring countries, allowing the Sava River to absorb water from its tributaries.

Trninić says that the Civil Protection water rescue units and the machinery team with heavy equipment are on standby and, in cooperation with colleagues from local civil protection headquarters, are monitoring the situation on the ground.

According to him, there are isolated cases where torrential streams are causing landslides, leading to traffic disruptions.

He emphasized that rainfall is anticipated tomorrow as well, which is why caution will be heightened.

Trninić hopes that precipitation will decrease over the weekend.

