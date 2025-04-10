Non-working Days in Republika Srpska for Easter and May Day Holidays

Believers of the Orthodox faith have the right to paid absence from work on those days.

In accordance with the Law on Holidays of the Republika Srpska, non-working days on the occasion of International Labour Day are May 1 and 2.

Victory over Fascism Day, May 9, is also a non-working day in the Republika Srpska.

On the days of the Republic’s holidays, the bodies and organizations of the RS, bodies of local self-government units, enterprises, institutions and other organizations and persons who professionally perform service and production activities do not work.

The head of the municipality or the mayor will determine which enterprises, institutions and other organizations from the territory of the local self-government unit are obliged to work on holidays and to what extent, in order to meet the necessary needs of citizens.