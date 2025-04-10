Non-working Days in Republika Srpska for Easter and May Day Holidays

On the days of Orthodox Easter, which is a religious holiday according to the Law on Holidays of the Republika Srpska, non-working days for believers of the Orthodox faith will be April 18 (Orthodox Good Friday), April 20 (Easter Day) and April 21 (Easter Monday).
Believers of the Orthodox faith have the right to paid absence from work on those days.
In accordance with the Law on Holidays of the Republika Srpska, non-working days on the occasion of International Labour Day are May 1 and 2.
Victory over Fascism Day, May 9, is also a non-working day in the Republika Srpska.
The head of the municipality or the mayor will determine which enterprises, institutions and other organizations from the territory of the local self-government unit are obliged to work on holidays and to what extent, in order to meet the necessary needs of citizens.
Source: sarajevotimes.com