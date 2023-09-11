Novak clinched the 24th Grand Slam title; Medvedev: What are you still doing here?

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won the 24th Grand Slam title in his career by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final in straight sets. With the victory in the final over Daniil Medvedev (3:0), Djokovic reached his third title in the four biggest tournaments of the season.

“I don’t know where to start, it means a lot to me. I have to say it, I’m living a childhood dream. I’m competing in the sport that gave everything to my family. We came from a difficult situation in the 90s, wars… My parents sacrificed a lot in order to support me. This is an expensive sport, not available or affordable to everyone. No one in my family played tennis, so it was a bit of a strange choice. I had a lot of support. This is your trophy as much as mine. I love you,” Novak Djokovic said in his opening speech, then additionally commented on the tie for the 24th Grand Slam title, as many as Margaret Court, the record holder in the women’s competition:

“Writing history is something special. Special in every possible way. I had a boyhood dream to be a champion and win Wimbledon. When I achieved it, new goals appeared. I did not believe that I would be with you and talk about the 24th Grand Slam title. In the last couple of years, I realized that I have a chance to chase history”, Novak acknowledged.

”First of all, I want to ask Novak what is he still doing here. Our third final, I hope not the last. When do you plan to slow down a bit? Congratulations to you and your team, 24 Grand Slam titles. I have one, you have 24…”, this is how Daniil Medvedev started his speech.

”I was here two years ago when I won. Then I celebrated my anniversary, a present for my wife… Today, none of that. It’s the anniversary again. I said to myself, come on one more time. But it wasn’t worth it”, Medvedev said.

