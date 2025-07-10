Novak Djokovic’s new record

Novak Djokovic will play the 14th Wimbledon semi-final, and with that achievement he overtook Roger Federer, who played one less semi-final in London.

Djokovic secured the fight for the final after defeating Flavio Cobolli after a reversal – 6:7 (6), 6:2, 7:5, 6:4, and with this triumph he rewrote new pages of tennis history.

Novak reached the semifinals of a Grand Slam tournament for the 52nd time in his career, which tied him with the legendary American Chris Evert, on the first place of the all-time list, counting both female and male tennis players.

He reached number 52 from 76 participations, he first played in the semifinals back in 2007 at Roland Garros.

On the other hand, Chris Evert achieved this feat in 56 attempts.

Djokovic won 24 Grand Slam trophies in his career, while Evert reached 18 in singles competition.

Will Novak surpass Evert and claim another Grand Slam crown?

Source: b92.net