Novak is playing for history today

Novak Djokovic has the opportunity to write new pages in tennis history this Friday.

From 2:30 p.m., Djokovic will play against Italian Jannick Sinner in the Wimbledon semifinals.

Djokovic will play his 46th Grand Slam semi-final, having equaled Roger Federer’s record.

And with a potential victory, he would reach the 35th Grand Slam final, surpassing the American Chris Evert and setting an absolute record of this sport in all competitions.

“I don’t want to sound arrogant, but of course I consider myself the favorite,” the second seed said a few days ago about his chances of winning Wimbledon for the eighth time.

The match is a repeat of last year’s quarter-finals when Sinner came close to winning against Djokovic, before the GS record holder managed to overturn a two-set deficit.

“It will be a completely different match compared to last year,” said Sinner, “He knows me better, and I know him better. There will also be some tactical games.”

After them, the first and third seeds, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev, meet in the second semi-final.

