Novaković-Bursać vice president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe

Snježana Novaković-Bursać, a delegate in the House of Peoples of the Parliamentary Assembly of BiH, was elected in Strasbourg as the vice-president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe /PSSE/, it was announced today from the Parliament of BiH.

On that occasion, Novaković-Bursać stated that it is very important in these times of crisis, when major geopolitical shifts are obviously taking place, to maintain a setting for discussion and exchange of different views.

“The Council of Europe made a significant contribution to the development of dialogue and established human rights as essential items in every society, and that role must be preserved,” Novaković-Bursać said.

As vice-president of the PSSE, she chaired a debate this week in Strasbourg on the topic “Allegations of Systematic Torture and Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment in Detention Facilities in Europe”.

Source: srna.rs