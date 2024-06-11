OFFICE OF RUSSIAN EMBASSY OPENS IN BANJA LUKA

Ambassador of Russia to BiH Igor Kalabukhov and Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik opened the Office of the Russian Embassy in Banja Luka today.

Prior to the ceremony, the Russian anthem was played, and the flag of the Russian Federation was raised on a six-meter-high flagpole.

Ambassador Kalabukhov and President Dodik addressed the solemn ceremony, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov also spoke via video link.

Attending the ceremony, among others, are Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, Speaker of the National Assembly Nenad Stevandić, Prime Minister Radovan Višković, ministers in the Republika Srpska Government, Speaker of the Council of Peoples Srebrenka Golić, members of the National Assembly, representatives of Republika Srpska in joint institutions, His Grace Bishop of Banja Luka Jefrem and president of ANURS Rajko Kuzmanović.

The Office of the Russian Embassy is located on Dr. Mladen Stojanović Street.

On the occasion of the opening of the Office and Russia Day, June 12, a reception hosted by Ambassador Kalabukhov will be held at the Hotel Bosna in Banja Luka at 14:00.

With the opening of the new diplomatic representative office of the Russian Federation, as a branch of the main Embassy in Sarajevo, Russia will join the countries that already have their offices in Banja Luka.

In May, 2022, the Russian Government accepted the proposal to open the Office of the Russian Embassy in Republika Srpska.

Photo: predsjednikrs.rs/Borislav Zdrinja

Source: srna.rs