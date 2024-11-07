Older Convertible Mark Banknotes Set to Be Withdrawn in Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO)

Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina to phase out older convertible mark banknotes.

The Central Bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina (CBBH) has announced the gradual withdrawal of older convertible mark (KM) banknotes in denominations of 10, 20, 50, and 100 KM, issued between 1998 and 2009.

These notes will remain legal tender until 31 December 2024, after which they will no longer be accepted for transactions.

From 1 January 2025, citizens will still be able to exchange these banknotes at commercial banks, with the CBBH taking over responsibility for exchanges starting 1 January 2026. This exchange process will remain available for a ten-year period and will be free of charge.

The newer banknotes feature an advanced security thread, the “Motion™” micro-optic strip, absent from the older series, enabling citizens to easily distinguish valid banknotes from those set to be phased out.

This move is part of an effort to enhance the quality of currency in circulation and to improve security against counterfeiting. It is noteworthy that the 200 KM banknotes will not be affected by this withdrawal and will continue to circulate as legal tender.

