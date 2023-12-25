On Thursday, the fourteenth fundraising event “With Love to Brave Hearts”

Under the patronage of the President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, will take place on December 28th at 7:30 PM in the Administrative Center of the Government of Republika Srpska.

As part of the fundraising evening, a simultaneous charity concert will be held on Republic Square in Banja Luka, specifically on the plateau in front of RTRS.

The city of Banja Luka is supporting this humanitarian initiative, urging all citizens to contribute by attending the concert and calling the humanitarian number 1411. This gesture aims to demonstrate, as in previous years, that the society of Republika Srpska is ready to provide assistance and support to those in need.

The Institute for Transfusion Medicine of Republika Srpska has expressed the need to establish a registry of voluntary donors of hematopoietic stem cells and to establish a tissue HLA typing laboratory at the Institute for Transfusion Medicine of Republika Srpska.

The establishment of a laboratory at the Institute for Transfusion Medicine of Republika Srpska and the creation of a registry of voluntary donors of stem cells will enable citizens of Republika Srpska suffering from life-threatening diseases such as leukemia, aplastic anemia, immune deficiencies, congenital metabolic disorders, and others to search both domestic and global databases to find unrelated donors compatible with the recipient.

As part of the campaign, the M:tel humanitarian number 1411 will be active until the end of December, allowing individuals to donate one mark by making a phone call.

Source: nezavisne.com