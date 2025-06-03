Once a Gray and Impoverished Village, Now a Vibrant Tourist Hotspot in Indonesia

Once a Gray and Impoverished Village, Now a Vibrant Tourist Hotspot in...

The Rainbow Village in Indonesian Bandung is a colorful, touristically popular settlement known for its vividly painted houses, murals, and unique artistic expression.

Officially named Lembur Katumbiri, a name inspired by the Sundanese word for rainbow, it is located in the mountainous outskirts in the Bandung district on the island of Java.

This community became known after local residents, with the support of authorities and artists, decided to transform what had until then been a gray and poor settlement into an attractive, colorful destination with the goal of attracting tourists and improving the local economy.

Houses and streets are painted in bright colors, in the style of a rainbow, often with additional murals, 3D images, and messages of togetherness.

The project was inspired by similar initiatives in other parts of Indonesia, such as Kampung Warna-Warni in Malang.

It has become a popular place for photography, especially among tourists and social media users.

Aside from the aesthetic change, the initiative has brought economic benefits to the local population, including new jobs in tourism and hospitality.

Source: sarajevotimes.com