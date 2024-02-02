Home Culture One hundred years since the death of Aleksa Šantić

One hundred years since the death of Aleksa Šantić

By
TheSrpskaTimes
-
0

On this day in 1924, the great Serbian poet Aleksa Šantić passed away, the author of anthological poems including “Stay Here,” “Emina,” “Evening by the Shell,” “Don’t Believe,” and “Pre-Holiday Evening.”

Šantić was born in 1868 in Mostar, where he spent most of his life.

At the beginning of his poetic career, he was influenced by Serbian poets Branko Radičević, Jovan Jovanović Zmaj, and Vojislav Ilić. However, he later developed his own poetic expression, characterized by elegiac and patriotic motifs.

Šantić reached his peak poetic maturity between 1905 and 1910, during which his most beautiful poems were created.

Šantić’s poetry is full of powerful emotions, love sorrow, as well as pain and defiance for the socially and nationally oppressed people to whom he himself belonged.

 

Source: srna.rs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here