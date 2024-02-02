One hundred years since the death of Aleksa Šantić

On this day in 1924, the great Serbian poet Aleksa Šantić passed away, the author of anthological poems including “Stay Here,” “Emina,” “Evening by the Shell,” “Don’t Believe,” and “Pre-Holiday Evening.”

Šantić was born in 1868 in Mostar, where he spent most of his life.

At the beginning of his poetic career, he was influenced by Serbian poets Branko Radičević, Jovan Jovanović Zmaj, and Vojislav Ilić. However, he later developed his own poetic expression, characterized by elegiac and patriotic motifs.