One-Month Detention for Elvir Čustović Over Terrorism Threats

The District Court Banja Luka has ordered a one-month detention for Elvir Čustović from Chicago on suspicion of making terrorism threats in Republika Srpska, the Court told SRNA.

“The preliminary proceedings judge of the District Court Banja Luka, the Special Department for Combating Corruption, Organised and Serious Forms of Economic Crime, ordered the detention yesterday for the suspect identified as E.Č.,” the Court stated.

The detention may last until September 24, starting from the time of arrest, and was ordered in accordance with the Criminal Procedure Code of Republika Srpska.

Elvir Čustović from Chicago, who had made terrorism threats in Republika Srpska at the end of December last year, was arrested in Sarajevo based on a warrant issued by the Trebinje Police Department.

Upon his arrival in BiH, Čustović was arrested at Sarajevo Airport by the Border Police of BiH and handed over to the Trebinje Police Administration.

After criminal processing, he was transferred to the Republic Public Prosecutor’s Office, and following questioning, a one-month detention was proposed.