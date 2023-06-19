One Tag Device is available for the entire Bosnia and Herzegovina

The Federation Highways and the Republika Srpska Highways signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on the integration of the electronic toll collection system using TAG devices throughout Bosnia and Herzegovina.

This system will become functional from tomorrow. This means that users will be able to pass through toll booths on the territory of Bosnia and Herzegovina, without stopping, paying contactless tolls using a personal TAG device. Therefore, all users of electronic tolling will pay the toll at the toll ramps operated by the Federation Highways, that is, the Highways of the Republika Srpska.

”We expect that the unique charging system will increase traffic safety and reduce congestion on the motorways, ” it was said from Motorways of FBiH.

The new method of toll payment should also relieve the flow of vehicles at toll ramps, and the advantage for citizens is that they will not have to wait in queues during peak season and will reach their desired destination as quickly as possible. The partnership between these two public companies aims to modernize the transport infrastructure and raise the quality of travel for all drivers in BiH.

Source: sarajevotimes.com