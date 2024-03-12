Opening negotiations with the EU is result of Srpska’s huge contribution

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik welcomed the announcement by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, that there is every possibility that the start of the EU-BiH negotiations will be approved, but said that without a date it did not mean much.

“It should be said that the opening of negotiations resulted from an enormous and crucial contribution by Republika Srpska in that process. For us, the European path is important because it represents the fulfillment of a great national goal – the life of Serbs in an economic and political space without borders,s” Dodik said.

He added that he especially wants to thank partners from Hungary, Serbia, Slovakia, Austria, Croatia, and Slovenia, as interlocutors who fully understand that BiH is a “small EU.”

“It can function and move forward only when no interest is excluded but included in the equation. Then we have a positive result. Any interference by foreigners in domestic flows is not the adding up of our differences in positive processes but an equation that pushes us away from a common goal, and membership in the EU is that goal,” Dodik wrote on X.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said today that the European Commission would recommend to the European Council to start negotiations with BiH on accession to the EU.

Source: srna.rs