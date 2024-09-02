Opening of the Health Center in Stanari, Prime Minister Višković says citizens will have the best conditions for primary health care (Photo)

The newly built Health Center called “Serbia” was officially opened today in Stanari in presence of the Presidents of the Republic of Srpska and Serbia Milorad Dodik and Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister of the Republic of Srpska Radovan Višković, Serbian Member of the Presidency Željka Cvijanović, Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska Nenad Stevandić and the Russian Ambassador to BiH Igor Kalabukhov.

The Government of the Republic of Serbia provided funds for construction of this modern health facility. Prime Minister Višković said that this was a great day for the citizens of Stanari who will have the best conditions for primary health care.

“I would like to thank the Government of Serbia, and especially the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, for the support in construction of the new Health Center. A modern medical facility was built, which is of great importance for the citizens in Stanari but also a confirmation of excellent cooperation with Serbia. Relations between Republic of Srpska and Serbia are at the highest level and together we implement many projects throughout the Republic of Srpska. Serbia’s support means a lot to us and further strengthens our fraternal relations”, Prime Minister Višković said.

The health center in Stanari is located in the center of the municipality close to Doboj-Prnjavor regional road, has an area of around 1,700 square meters and will provide health services for 5,400 citizens.

It will have 59 employees, four family medicine teams, a laboratory and an emergency service, also a basic rehabilitation center, an X-ray room, pediatrics, gynecology, a hygiene-epidemiological service and other services that belong to the level of primary health care.

The ceremony in Stanari was also attended by the Government Ministers, the Mayor of Stanari Radojica Ćelić, Mayor of Doboj Boris Jerinić and Mayor of Prnjavor Darko Tomaš.