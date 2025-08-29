Orange Alert issued for the Entire BiH

The Federal Hydrometeorological Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina has issued an orange warning due to heavy downpours accompanied by thunderstorms.

The warning has been issued for the entire area of ​​BiH.

As announced, the warning is in effect today from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM tomorrow.

With heavier downpours, 15-30 liters of rain per square meter may fall in a short period of time, and up to 60 liters in Herzegovina, the FHMZ BiH stated.

“Be prepared to protect yourself and your property. Flooding of property and traffic networks is possible. Disruptions in the supply of electricity, water and communications are possible. Difficult driving conditions due to heavier rain,” are the recommendations and measures, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

Source: sarajevotimes.com