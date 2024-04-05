Orbán: I consider Order an expression of friendship and love

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has said today that the award he was presented with in Banja Luka is an expression of friendship and love between friends.

“Dear Milorad, ladies and gentlemen, awards are mostly a sign of respect. Of course, this is also a sign of respect for me, but it is even more, as my friend Milorad said a few minutes ago, it is also an expression of friendship and love between friends,” Orbán said after Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik presented him with the highest decoration of Republika Srpska – the Order of Republika Srpska on a necklace.

He pointed out that he does not consider it just an act of a state, but that there is emotion and trust in it, as optimism in relation to the common future.

Orbán says he has been observing Serbs for a long time and that he remembers what it was like to be a Serb during the former Yugoslavia.

He points out he respects the way in which Serbs search for and find their place in modern times.

“Serbs and Hungarians are neighbours wherever they live, because even though our countries are not the neighbouring states, our peoples are,” said Orbán.

