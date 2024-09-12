Orban: Instead of lectures and sanctions, we believe in dialogue and cooperation

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik has stated today in Budapest that the relations between Srpska and Hungary are at the highest possible level, and that the implementation of the started projects, primarily in the field of energy, as well as the agricultural support program, will continue.

“I expect additional projects, because we remain in partnership with Hungary. By the end of the month, we expect the visit of the Hungarian Minister of Energy to Banja Luka in order to continue the implementation of all issues related to that sector, but also to start looking for some new investments,” said Dodik after the meeting with the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Dodik pointed out that today he will also meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó where he expects a new level of operationalization of the agreed projects.

“Everything that was previously agreed is taking place according to the expected dynamics. In many projects, the first documents in the form of memoranda were signed earlier, and now we already have operational agreements,” Dodik explained.

The President of Republika Srpska emphasized that he informed Orbán about the current political situation in Republika Srpska and Bosnia and Herzegovina, about the development of the economy in Republika Srpska, growth, indebtedness and all other relevant issues.

“Hungary has a level of indebtedness of 70 percent, and we have 32 percent. We are in certain problems related to all the pressures we have as a small political community. What is very important is that Republika Srpska is a historical given, and the current problems of a political nature in the political the world need to be understood in order to be resolved,” Dodik emphasized.

He added that Republika Srpska still remains committed to certain aspects of the development towards the EU.

“We have to unblock European policies regarding the Republika Srpska, we cannot allow everything to pass in Brussels regarding the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Srpska remains on the sidelines. That is not the Bosnia and Herzegovina that they want to build then,” Dodik said.

Source: srna.rs