Orban on Dodik’s Verdict: This is not the way forward

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said yesterday that the verdict against the President of the Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, is “not the way forward.”

The political witch hunt against President @MiloradDodik is a sad example of the weaponization of the legal system aimed at a democratically elected leader. If we want to safeguard stability in the Western Balkans, this is not the way forward! — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) February 26, 2025

“The political witch hunt against President Milorad Dodik is a sad example of an armed legal system targeting a democratically elected leader,” Orban said, concluding:

“If we want to preserve stability in the Western Balkans, this is not the way forward!”

The Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday sentenced Milorad Dodik to one year in prison and a six-year ban from holding office as President of Republika Srpska for failing to comply with the decisions of the High Representative in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: sarajevotimes.com