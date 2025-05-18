Orthodox Cemeteries Desecrated in Villages Near Kakanj and Zenica

Orthodox cemeteries in the villages of Danci near Kakanj and Mošćanica near Zenica have been desecrated, the Committee for the Protection of the Rights of Serbs in the Federation of BiH told SRNA.

The Committee stated that four cross-shaped tombstones were broken at the Orthodox cemetery in Danci.

“They were broken in such a way that the left and right sides of the crosses were broken off, so that the tombstones would remain standing but appear as tombstones of another faith,” the Committee said.

The cemetery in the village of Mošćanica has been almost completely destroyed.

Six days ago, it was also confirmed that the chapel at the cemetery had been broken into.