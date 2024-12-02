Orthodox Gravestones Completely Destroyed (PHOTO)

Several Orthodox tombstones were completely destroyed at the cemetery in the village of Tupkovići in the federal municipality of Živinice.

The President of the Committee for the Protection of Rights of Serbs in the Federation of BiH Đorđe Radanović told SRNA that he was informed about this event by priest Mićo Babić.

“The tombstones were completely destroyed,” Radanović said.

He called on the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tuzla Canton to find and prosecute the perpetrators of this criminal act.

Radanović reminded that 383 Serbs lived in the village of Tupkovići before the war.

Source: srna.rs