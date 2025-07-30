Over 460 Asian Travel Agencies Discover the Beauty of Banja Luka

The Republika Srpska Tourism Organization and the Tourism Organization of the City of Banja Luka held a webinar presenting the attractions of Banja Luka to more than 460 tourism agencies from Asia.

Sanela Šimun, Public Relations Associate at the Republika Srpska Tourism Organization, told SRNA that the presentation was given to tour operators from India, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and other countries.

“City adventures, rafting, dajak boat rides, the natural beauty of Banj Brdo and Krupa na Vrbasu, as well as gastronomic delights like Banja Luka ćevap and local rakija were presented,” Šimun said.

She emphasized that this is another significant step in bringing our region closer to the global tourism market.

She said that during the first six months of this year, Republika Srpska was visited by 238,899 tourists, who recorded 582,648 overnight stays, which is an increase of 5.2% in arrivals and 3.4% in overnight stays compared to the same period last year.

“Mountain and spa destinations saw a 4.4% increase, while other destinations with attractive features recorded a 3.3% rise. On average, guests stayed for 2.5 days,” Šimun added.

She emphasized that, aside from domestic tourists, the largest number of visitors came from Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, and Montenegro, followed by Turkey, Germany, Austria, China, and Italy.