OVER A HUNDRED EVENTS HOSTED AT THE MILANOVIĆ HOUSE

Since its opening in Banja Luka in September, the Milanović House has become a cultural hub, hosting a diverse range of events, including book promotions, film screenings, poetry evenings, and various concerts.

“In just over a hundred days since the Milanović House began operations, we’ve organized nearly as many events. The main events were planned throughout the year to introduce the concept of this cultural space. Some of the most prominent figures in national culture, science, and literature have accepted our invitation, including Matija Bećković, Vojislav Koštunica, Milo Lompar, Emir Kusturica, Pero Zubac, Dušan Kovačević, Ljubivoje Ršumović, Đorđo Sladoje, Salih Selimović, Zdravko Miovčić, Ranko Popović, Zoran Arsović, Draga Mastilović, and Vladan Bartula,” said Duško Pevulja, director of the Milanović House.

Pevulja also announced plans to establish a new literary science award named after Branko Milanović.

“Although there are quite a few literary awards, there is none in the Republic of Srpska specifically dedicated to literary theory, history, and criticism. This will be one of the distinctive features of this House of Serbian culture. Additionally, we plan to organize several events in honor of Saint Sava Day. Besides the celebrations already organized by our Church and the Banja Luka Diocese, there has long been a need for another institution to contribute to this significant occasion in our city. We aim to emphasize the educational and cultural significance of Saint Sava’s legacy as an essential part of our identity and the most enduring hallmark of Serbian culture,” Pevulja highlighted, stressing that culture is the key prerequisite for preserving identity.

Source: seesrpska.com