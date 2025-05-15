Over a Hundred Experiments and Scientific Demonstrations Available to Visitors at the 13th Science Festival in Banja Luka

Over a Hundred Experiments and Scientific Demonstrations Available to Visitors at the...

More than a hundred experiments, scientific demonstrations, and other content promoting science in an interesting way are available to visitors at the 13th Science Festival, which opened today in Banja Luka.

The Minister of Scientific and Technological Development and Higher Education of Republika Srpska, Željko Budimir, said that the true purpose of science is to be spread and shared, as knowledge knows no boundaries.

“With this festival, we spark curiosity in elementary and secondary school students who will one day become university students. The quality of our staff is evident in the number of experiments and workshops presented at the Festival,” Budimir told reporters after the event’s opening.

He emphasized that the Science Festival is one of the most beautiful events organized by the Ministry.

The Rector of the University of Banja Luka Radoslav Gajanin said that during the Science Festival, in addition to the exhibition of experiments, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the Institute for Genetic Resources, the Botanical Garden, the planetarium, the aquarium, and the terrarium, as well as attend workshops on various topics at several faculties.

“Some of the workshops include `A Diplomat for a Day` and `How to Manage Time,` as well as topics such as preventing violence on social media, calligraphy, and a foreign language knowledge competition,” Gajanin said.

The University of East Sarajevo also took part in organizing the Science Festival, and Marija Stanišić Kajević from the Faculty of Medicine in Foča says that science is the foundation for the development of society as a whole and that they aim to promote it in an interesting way and bring it closer to students.

The Science Festival is being held in the sports hall within the university campus, and the large experiment exhibition will be open today and tomorrow from 09:00 to 18:00.

Part of this year’s exhibition section of the Science Festival includes content such as the anatomy and life cycle of a frog, a museum of living fossils, how plants move, how time zones are calculated using a globe, life in a drop of water, the invasion of aquatic invertebrates, amphibians and reptiles of Republika Srpska, and more.

Visitors can explore the planetarium, aquarium, and terrarium at the Faculty of Natural Sciences and Mathematics in Banja Luka.

As part of the Science Festival, 20 two-day workshops will be held at the faculties of the University of Banja Luka.

This year’s Science Festival features more than 20 faculties from the universities in Banja Luka and East Sarajevo, the Institute for Genetic Resources Banja Luka, the Police Training Administration, the Hydrometeorological Institute of Republika Srpska, the Public Health Institute of Srpska, as well as several elementary and high schools from Banja Luka.

