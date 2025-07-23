Ozzy Osbourne died at the age of 76, the World says Goodbye to the Icon of Rock Music

After leaving Black Sabbath in 1979 due to growing tensions with other band members, Osbourne began a long and successful solo career, releasing more than a dozen albums. His debut single “Crazy Train”, released the following year, is still considered one of his most famous songs.

Black Sabbath singer Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, his family announced.

The announcement states:

“It is with immense sadness that words can hardly express that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne passed away this morning. He was with his family, surrounded by love. We ask that everyone please respect our privacy at this difficult time.”