Palace of Science Opens its Doors to Visitors

A groundbreaking hub for research and the popularisation of science in Serbia.

The Miodrag Kostić Endowment has opened the Palace of Science in Belgrade, now welcoming visitors at 11 Kralja Milana Street. Thanks to Miodrag Kostić’s gift to Serbian society, worth over 25 million euros, a 5,500 m² space in one of Belgrade’s most beautiful buildings has been transformed into the first centre for research and popularisation of science in Serbia and the largest in the region. This project, of monumental importance for the development and support of science and education, reintroduces the concept of endowments in a grand manner, as it represents the largest philanthropic donation in the region since the early 20th century.

“Miodrag Kostić founded this endowment to leave a lasting legacy to Serbian science and society. While this is the pinnacle of his philanthropic work, for us, the opening of the Palace of Science is much more than establishing an endowment that bears his name. It is an investment in the future, technological progress, innovation, and our talents that will drive Serbia’s development. In addition to the research that will take place in 20 science centres, an important goal of the Palace of Science is the popularisation of science. Special attention has been given to programs for elementary and high school students. Nevertheless, this is a place for all generations – from children and youth to the academic and scientific research community,” said Aleksandar Kostić, member of the Board of the Miodrag Kostić Endowment.

“Through this project, it was necessary to physically realise Miodrag Kostić’s vision. This monumental building, rich in architectural heritage and historical significance, had to be seamlessly integrated with modern technologies and contemporary content to create optimal conditions for conducting research in the science centres. We have breathed new life into this space exactly on the centennial anniversary of the building. From today, the doors of the Palace of Science are open to the public, and we believe all generations will enjoy our exhibitions, the planetarium, and many other features prepared by the Miodrag Kostić Endowment,” said Aleksandra Stojanović, member of the Board of the Endowment.

Visitors to the Palace of Science can explore a permanent exhibition featuring over 30 interactive and educational exhibits demonstrating scientific phenomena and discoveries about humanity, Earth, technology, and the universe engagingly. One of the highlights is the largest interactive globe in Europe, three meters in diameter, displaying more than 500 projections using NASA’s database. The first guest exhibition, focusing on sharks, has arrived from the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

The Palace of Science also houses a planetarium with 36 seats and a state-of-the-art audiovisual system. It offers a 360-degree visual spectacle with hourly projections exploring the mysteries of the universe. The Show Lab presents projects from institutions collaborating with the Miodrag Kostić Endowment, while VR capsules provide virtual tours of other locations through interactive 3D 360° video experiences.

Additional features include a children’s science corner, a restaurant, a bookstore, and a café where robots serve coffee. The Palace of Science also offers event spaces, and the Miodrag Kostić Endowment will regularly host panels, workshops, and lectures on various topics.

In addition to activities to engage the broader public and bring science closer to citizens, particularly children and youth, the Palace of Science includes 20 research centres. Nineteen of these were established in collaboration with the Faculty of Electrical Engineering at the University of Belgrade, while the twentieth is a digitalisation centre for Radio Television of Serbia. These centres research diverse scientific fields, including robotics, artificial intelligence, holography, power engineering, biomedicine, telecommunications, the Internet of Things, industrial automation, and 3D sound.

The Palace of Science is open Tuesday through Friday from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM and on weekends from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased on-site or online through the website. With its opening, Belgrade has gained a new and significant landmark in its cultural and tourist offerings, solidifying its place on the map of leading European science centres.

Source: diplomacyandcommerce.rs