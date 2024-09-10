Participants of the march “Along the Path of Exodus 2024” have set off from Tumari towards Stog

A convoy of about 500 participants of the “Path of Exodus 2024” march left from the village of Tumare on Ozrena towards the settlement of Stog near Vozuća in the municipality of Zavidovići on the occasion of commemorating 29 years since the persecution of Serbs from the Vozuća area, the Krivaja river valley and of southern Ozren.

Before the march, the participants attended a service in the Church of the Holy Trinity in Tumare and received a blessing, SRNA reporter reports.

The organizer of the march is the Native Association of Zavidovići residents from Doboj, whose president Zoran Blagojević told SRNA that citizens from Doboj, Petrovo, Derventa, Modriča, Vukosavlje, Bijeljina, Prnjavor, Srbac, Belgrade and other places are participating in the march.

Blagojević said that for years in this way he wants to send a message that the search for the bodies of 129 missing soldiers and civilians continues, and to point out the uncivilized politicization of the search for missing Serbs by the Institute for Missing Persons of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He stressed that with the march they want to remind of the suffering and brutal crimes against the Serbs and that the criminals must be punished.

Among the participants are Assistant Minister for Labor and Veterans’ and Disability Protection of Republika Srpska Nebojša Vidaković, Mayor of Petrovo Municipality Ozren Petković, Chairman of BORS Radan Ostojić, President of the Republican Association of Families of the Missing Isidora Graorac, as well as members of the Third Infantry /Republika Srpska/ Armed Forces of the BiH Regiment.

Participants will move along a 22-kilometer track.

We are talking about the truck road, which goes in the direction of Brijesnica Gornja-Kvrga-Malčići-Borovci-Lozna-Stog, along which the Serbs from Vozuća and the Krivaja valley retreated before members of the so-called Army of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

After the march, the citizens will gather at the Church of St. George in Stog, where there is a memorial to the fallen and missing soldiers, where a liturgy will be served, and wreaths will be laid at the memorial chapel under construction in memory of the 21 brutally murdered Serb soldiers and civilians whose remains, mostly decapitated, were found after the end of the war.

The Serbs from Vozuća were expelled from their centuries-old hearths in the offensive of the so-called Army of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which, depending on the unit and the direction of the attack of the enemy forces, bore the names “Uragan 95”, “Farz 95” and “Badr al Bosna”.

The mass suffering of the people of Vozuća lasted from September 10 to 24, 1995, as a result of the offensive of 23,000 Muslim soldiers of the Second and Third Corps of the so-called Army of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the “El Mujahedin” unit, and the NATO bombing supported by their rapid action units, as well as the Pakistani contingent of international peacekeepers.

At that time, 30 Serbian villages were burned, 1,920 Serbian families with 7,680 members were expelled, 459 soldiers of the Republika Srpska Army and civilians were killed, while a larger number are still being searched for.

The fall of Vozuća ended the expulsion and ethnic cleansing of Serbs from the Zenica region, which began in 1992.

Due to the terrible crimes against the Serbs from Vozuća and Zavidovići, only the war criminal and the former Chief of the General Staff of the so-called BiH Army Rasim Delić has been convicted for three years before the Hague Tribunal, as well as the war criminal, commander of the Third Corps, so-called Army of Bosnia and Herzegovina Sakib Mahmuljin, whom the Appellate Panel of the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina sentenced to eight years in prison, which he did not serve after escaping from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Mahmuljin is one of nineteen identified and partially identified persons, members of the so-called Army of Bosnia and Herzegovina and foreign volunteers against whom criminal charges were filed for crimes committed against Serbs in the area of ​​Ozren and Vozuća in July and September of 1995.

Photo: srna.rs

Source: srna.rs