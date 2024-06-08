PATRIARCH PORFIRIJE: THERE IS NO BETTER PLACE TO GATHER THAN THE HOUSE OF GOD

There is no better place to gather and to start every good and blessed work than the house of God, said His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije, who served a prayer for Republika Srpska and Serbia in the Church of Saint Sava in Vračar, which started the First All-Serb Assembly.

“We gathered in the most important home of the Serbian people, dedicated to Saint Sava, to pray for spiritual cohesion, unity and peace,” the patriarch said to those gathered in the Church.

He emphasized that another name for the Church is assembly, and those gathered in the church “we are one with God, and then we are all one among ourselves”.

“The closer we get to God, the closer we are to each other, and when we move away from God and the Church, we move away from each other, both as individuals and as a nation,” Serbian patriarch pointed out and added that coming together is in the nature of the Orthodox people.

Only when Serbs know who they are, when they preserve and cherish the Orthodox way of life, values, follow the Kosovo name, know well who they are and therefore are able to understand each other, but also those who are different, to respect them and accept them as they are, to live peacefully among themselves and with others.

“I am asking all of you, who are here, but also those who hear us, let us be united and unified, let us build peace with everyone. The Church does not differentiate between its children,” the patriarch stressed and reminded that the Church invites everyone to come to the house of God, the home of Saint Sava.

Throughout the centuries, regardless of national and political borders, wherever there is a people, there is a thread that connects this people, which, he said, are the Orthodox faith and the SOC.

“Constant and guarantor, both in the past and in the future, is the living Orthodox faith, which we have not changed for anything and which has preserved us unchanged. When hurricane storms threaten to turn us into dust and ashes, we call everyone to spiritual unity, peace”, the Serbian patriarch emphasized.

The prayer service was attended by the presidents of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, Serb member of the BiH Presidency Željka Cvijanović, speakers of the assemblies of Srpska and Serbia Nenad Stevandić and Ana Brnabić, Prime Minister Radovan Višković and Miloš Vučević, ministers in two governments, representatives of Serbs from the region.

There are also many believers present who came to pray for Srpska and Serbia and for all the Serbian people to live in harmony and peace.

Photo: srna.rs

Source. srna.rs