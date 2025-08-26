People’s Will Cannot Be Imposed or Banned

The “occupation law” imposed by the illegally installed Christian Schmidt will never become a legal foundation but will instead provoke resistance against legal violence, while the position of the citizens and the people on this issue cannot be banned or imposed, the Office of Republika Srpska National Assembly Speaker cited in a public reply to the position of the EU Delegation to BiH.

“We are fully aware that the Court of BiH handed down judgment at the order of an illegitimate high representative who holds no legislative authority, in the case against President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik, excluding any possibility for us to alter it,” the Srpska parliament stated.

The statement further says it is unbelievable that anyone would attempt to forbid the expression of opinion regarding acceptance or rejection of a judgment, which the European and global public know was not based on law, but rather a misuse of law – an act of political violence against the legal system.

“The position of the citizens and the people cannot be banned or imposed. A position is not mere acceptance or rejection of someone or something – it is a moral, ethical, and historical judgment of the public. In democratic societies, the voice of the people is a natural and inalienable right, and although it does not alter court rulings, it represents a public judgment on justice and legitimacy,” the public replay reads.

The statement emphasizes that, in this context, judicial decisions cannot be exempt from public scrutiny and democratic discourse, especially if made according to the will of an unauthorized individual rather than by law adopted by a competent parliament.

“To deny citizens and institutions of Republika Srpska the right to express their views – a civilization and democratic right – is and always will be an injustice, an act of violence, and a denial of freedom. Any form of struggle for freedom is legitimate; we have always known this and acted accordingly: we have defended and will continue to defend our rights, our civilization and democratic values,” the Office of the Assembly Speaker pointed out.

The reply to the EU Delegation reiterates the Republika Srpska National Assembly has consistently pointed out that Christian Schmidt was not appointed in accordance with relevant international procedures and that his decisions lack legitimacy.

The statement also notes that in democratic and civilized societies, a single person cannot serve as legislator, but only as a coordinator and interpreter of constitutional provisions adopted by parliament or regulated by international treaties such as the Dayton Peace Agreement, signed by the Federation of BiH, BiH, Republika Srpska, Serbia, and Croatia – all of which Schmidt is not authorized to change.

“For this reason, no institution in Republika Srpska can accept the impositions that bypass international law and lack a term from the UN Security Council. The National Assembly of Republika Srpska remains open to dialogue within the framework of the Constitution and lawful BiH institutions, but will at the same time firmly defend the right of citizens to express their views and will safeguard democratic principles, peace, and stability in society,” the reply to the EU Delegation emphasizes.

The Office of Republika Srpska National Assembly Speaker added that they expect the EU Office to defend, not oppose, the right to democratic expression and open debate on all issues, because to act otherwise would resemble the conduct of totalitarian regimes and would violate all relevant European conventions, especially the Convention on Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms.

Source: srna.rs