Pero Mandić – The painter from Sanski Most (text from 1975) FOTO

Without any doubt, the self-taught painter Pero Mandić has contributed to our naive painting art with his innovations, which align with both his personality and the environment in which he lives. Pero Mandić is a Bosnian, born in Zdena near Sanski Most, where he currently resides. From the very beginning, Bosnia, as a quite specific region, has been the central focus of his painting work. Mandić is a painter of Bosnia as he sees and experiences it, a traditional semi-oriental environment. His painting art is a direct subjective experience of the people and landscapes of Bosnia. This land of muted yet strong passions is often depicted by him in a dominant diverse scale of red nuances, strongly expressing its inner unrest.

Mandić knows how to surprise with his picturesque style, as seen in the painting “Transport of Hay,” where a scale of red colors is in full harmony with the patina of gold colors, revived with gray-white accents on animals, men, and houses. At the very center, he places the harmony of olive green and violet nuances of a cart loaded with hay. The entire scene is perfectly harmonized with the figures of men returning from work, picturesque Bosnian houses, and groups of lively white horses, giving a broad accent to the whole scenery.

The exotic picturesque scenes of the Bosnian environment are notably achieved in the painting “Day at Fair,” with a group of peasants and cattle in the center, surrounded by Bosnian village architecture.

Mandić, however, does not only observe people at work. Through innumerable picturesque narrative scenes showing holiday and recreation moments and customs, he also paints Bosnians. Such are his depictions of music in restaurants or the Bairam celebrations, particularly the picturesque native customs related to these events.

With a permanent interest in character types, his prominent creation is the painting “Village Fool,” which gives the impression that in every village there is a fool, but how does he look?

However, Mandić also expresses himself at times as a pure lyricist. One of his most significant paintings in this regard is “Musician,” wherein the “village Orpheus” performs his lonely song, full of melancholy and sadness.

Mandić is mainly focused on reality, although at times fantasy is not alien to him. Such are his “excursions” into a world of ghosts and creatures, or “dance macabres” in village graveyards of his countryside.

A characteristic colorist, Mandić is also a distinguished draftsman. Drawing is not only his preparation for painting activity but is treated as a particular field of work where he achieves outstanding results.

Pero Mandić is a true native artist, narrating the life of the people of his countryside under the Grmeč mountain with a warm and direct vocabulary. In the foreword to his individual exhibition in Zagreb in 1973, our well-known writer Branko Ćopić wrote: “Pero Mandić paints simply and easily, as someone simply and ordinarily lives, or tells us something when the need arises. There is an impression that his mother first taught him to express himself through drawing and painting and later through vocabulary and speech.”

Milica Maširević (text from 1975)