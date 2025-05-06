Peulić: BiH Carriers Face Discrimination Because of Passports

BiH carriers suffer discrimination in EU member states as they spend 48 hours in prison because of their country’s passport, said Velibor Peulić, chief coordinator of the BiH Logistics consortium.

Peulić pointed out that the transport industry of BiH has fulfilled all the requirements requested by the EU.

“Stop arresting us. That will be the first step. If two young men from BiH get arrested daily, it is a defeat for BiH. We are paying the price of more than 90 percent,” Peulić stated after a meeting with Minister of Communications and Transport in the Council of Ministers Edin Forto.

He has added that the solution is simple, only if the EU wants to apply it.

Peulić says their main goal is to create the best possible environment and that they do not want the supply chains to fall under transport companies not from BiH.

On Friday, May 9, a session of the Management Board of the BiH Logistics Consortium will be held, when a decision should be made on initiating blockades or other protests.

