PHOTO WALK ON THE GLASS PATHWAY ABOVE TREBINJE

Trebinje has gained another tourist attraction – the newly constructed viewpoint with a glass walkway on the road to Strač was officially opened.

The viewpoint, designed by a group of authors, features a unique combination of a steel structure and a glass floor. This attraction allows visitors to walk above a precipice and enjoy panoramic views of the city of Trebinje, creating a unique experience and unforgettable moments.

In addition to the glass walkway, the viewpoint is equipped with benches for rest, lighting that illuminates the area in the evening hours, and video surveillance that ensures the safety of visitors.

This viewpoint is sure to become one of the most visited spots in Trebinje, attracting nature lovers, photographers, and adventurers from across the region.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Mayor of Trebinje Mirko Ćurić, Minister of Trade and Tourism Denis Šulić, as well as department heads of the City Administration, who emphasized the importance of this project for the development of tourism in the region.

