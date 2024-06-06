PLAN OF COOPERATION BETWEEN GOVERNMENTS OF SAINT PETERSBURG AND SRPSKA SIGNED

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik and the Governor of Saint Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, signed the Minutes of Negotiations and the Plan of Events for the implementation of the list of priority areas of cooperation between the governments of Saint Petersburg and Republika Srpska for the period from 2024 to 2026, reports SRNA correspondent.

During the meeting, Dodik and Beglov also exchanged commemorative gifts.

The meeting was attended by the Republika Srpska Minister of Scientific and Technological Development and Higher Education Željko Budimir and the Head of the Republika Srpska Representative Office in Moscow Duško Perović.

A meeting between Dodik and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin is also scheduled for today in Saint Petersburg.

Earlier, Dodik was awarded the Yeltsin Presidential Library Medal in this Russian city, on the occasion of the library’s 15th anniversary. Dodik also met with the leadership of the Russian Railways company.

The President of Republika Srpska is participating in the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, which has registered more than 17,000 participants and 3,400 representatives of global media.

The Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation and will last until Saturday, June 8.

Source: srna.rs

Photo: rtrs.tv