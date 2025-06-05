Plans to strengthen the capacities of the Institute for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation ‘Miroslav Zotović’ supported

Prime Minister of Republic of Srpska, Radovan Višković, together with the Minister of Health and Social Welfare Alen Šeranić, spoke yesterday in Banja Luka with the Director of the Institute for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation ‘Miroslav Zotović’, Goran Talić.

Prime Minister emphasized that the Zotović Institute, by all parameters, was one of the most representative healthcare institutions in Republic of Srpska, and that confirmation of their quality can also be found in the increased interest of patients from abroad to receive treatment in this healthcare institution.

Prime Minister Višković pointed out that the Government supported the expansion of the capacities of the Institute through the ambitious plan to build a new spa and recreational center in Srpske Toplice and a newly built orthopedic surgery facility in Slatina.

The Government will continue to support every form of improving the quality of health services in the coming period, not only when it comes to “Zotović”, but also in all other health institutions, which, as he pointed out, is most clearly indicated by significant investments in construction and equipment of new hospital capacities throughout the Republic of Srpska, from the University Hospital Center in Banja Luka to new hospitals in Bijeljina, East Sarajevo and Doboj.

During the meeting, proposals for further improving the capacity of “Zotović” were discussed, and it was noted that all previous investments have already yielded visible results in all aspects.