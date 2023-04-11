Play on domestic products card

Due to the “Srpska Open” tennis tournament, the accommodation facilities in the area of Banja Luka are already quite full and this sports event is an opportunity for tourists from the region and beyond to learn about the tourist offer of the largest city of Srpska and local products, SRNA was told at the Chamber of Commerce of Republika Srpska.

The Chamber of Commerce said that domestic restaurateurs should play the card of domestic products because tourists wanted to try authentic food and drink and see what the economy of Banja Luka and the economy of Srpska could offer.

“All of that should be available to them during the tournament days. This is what puts us on the map of desirable tourist spots in the region, to show foreign tourists that we are also ready to offer them everything they want, from accommodation capacities, tourist locations, and gastronomic offers”, SRNA was told at the Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber emphasized that there was great potential, but that more work needed to be done in order to make domestic products more competitive and recognizable on the market, and one of the ways was this tournament, where a step forward would be made by promoting domestic products.

According to the “Financial Times”, Republika Srpska is recognized among the 10 most favorable small regions for foreign investments, and the organizers of the tournament should present all this to people from ATP in order for the story about Republika Srpska, that is, the image of Srpska as a favorable place for foreign investments to travel to the whole world, stated the Srpska Chamber of Commerce.

“It is a great thing for Banjaluka and Srpska that the tournament hosts are world renowned, with great tennis names, with the hope that after the tournament they will spread the image of Republika Srpska to the world as a place that has something to offer in the field of catering, tourism, that our people are ready to open their doors to all people and host them the way they know how – in a homely manner. This is an ideal opportunity to show ourselves in the best light”, the Srpska Chamber of Commerce stated.

From April 16 to 23, Banjaluka will host the “Srpska Open” tennis tournament, where tennis fans will have the opportunity to see the world’s best tennis player, Novak Đoković, as well as other tennis stars.

Apart from Đoković, Andrey Rublev, Stanislas Wawrinka, Borna Ćorić, Gael Monfils, Richard Gasquet, Fabio Fognini, Laslo Đere and Filip Krajinović will play in Banja Luka.

“Srpska Open 2023” is an ATP tournament from the 250 series which, after two consecutive years in Belgrade, is being held in Banja Luka this year.

